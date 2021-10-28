4-day world congress on IT to begin in city on Nov 11

The 25th edition of the World Congress on Information Technology 2021 (WCIT 2021) will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital from November 11 to 14.

"Under the auspicious of the World Information Technology and Services Alliances (WITSA), Information and Communication (ICT) Division, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) are going to organize the congress," State Minister ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said virtually joining a press conference at Pan Pacific Sanargaon Hotel on Tuesday.

The theme of the four-day summit is ICT - The Great Equalizer, he said, adding simultaneously international conference of Asia and Oceania region ASOCIO Digital Summit 2021 also will be held.

ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam, BCC Executive Director Dr Abdul Mannan, BCS President Md Shahid-ul-Munir were present at the press conference, among others.

The WCIT summit will be featured with 23 seminars, ministerial conference and B2B session, Palak said, adding anyone could join the seminars through online registration.

Apart from the seminars, special programmes will be held every day, the state minister said, adding that on the first day of the summit, an event titled "Digital Bangladesh Night" will be held portraying the country's progress in the ICT sector in the last 12 years.

On November 11, Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy will virtually join the ministerial conference as the keynote speaker, he said.

The initiatives taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to advance the sovereign country with information technology will be projected at a function marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary on November 12. On the same day, different persons and institutions will be honored at the 'ASOCIO Award Night' for their outstanding contributions to IT sector.

On November 13, progress, achievements and glory of Bangladesh will be highlighted at a function marking the country's golden jubilee of independence. On the same day, the 2021 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards will be presented to selected individuals and government and non government institutions for their worldwide contributions to the IT sector.

On the last day of the summit, silver jubilee of the WCIT will be celebrated on November 14.

Anyone could join the four-day summit physically with registration or through downloading the mobile app "WCIT 2021" and browsing the website www.wcit2021.com.bd.

All information regarding the summit will be available at the website www.wcit2021.org.bd -BSS





