BASIS to hold 7th Outsourcing Award



BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir flanked by association leaders speaking at a press meet in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Held at BASIS Auditorium, the press conference was presided over by BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir and attended by BASIS Senior Vice President and Adviser of BASIS Outsourcing Award 2021 Ms. Farhana A Rahman, BASIS Vice President (Finance) Mushfiqur Rahman, BASIS Outsourcing Award 2021 Convener Rashad Kabir and BASIS Director Md. Zia Arfin, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs, Bank Asia and a representative from MasterCard Bangladesh.

Syed Almas Kabir mentioned in his speech that the government has set an earning target of 5 billion US dollars in export revenue by 2025 from Software & ITES sector. To achieve the stated target, a 10% cash incentive on the income earned in this sector has already been introduced. BASIS works in unitary with the government to find several new markets.

He also added that we need to further strengthen public-private initiatives to improve our skills to innovate new products and services in the expansion of the international market. In addition to this, he added that the cash incentives should be increased by 20% at least for next 3-5 years from now.

Convener Rashad Kabir highlighted the overview and planning of BASIS Outsourcing Award 2021, said the registration process of BASIS Outsourcing Award 2021 has started from Tuesday.

Interested persons or organizations can register till November 11, 2021. After that, a total of 100 Awards will be conferred to the awardees through a step-by-step screening by the Judges in two categories.

There will be 20 awards at the institutional level and 80 at the individual level. At the organization level, there will be 5 awards in the Outsourcing Organization category, 5 in the Startup category, and 10 in the Export Excellence category.

At the individual level, the award will be given to 64 people in 64 Districts, 6 people in the individual women's category, and the best 10 people in the outsourcing professional category.

BASIS Senior Vice President and Advisor to BASIS Outsourcing Awards Farhana A. Rahman, encourages women to focus on online outsourcing at home and she also added, "We need to develop skills as technology advances". The date for the event will be announced later.





















