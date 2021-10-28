Russia keen to maintain trade, investment links with BD



Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantitsky makes a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at the FBCCI office on Wednesday.

He made the expression at a courtesy call made on FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at the FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) office on Wednesday morning. He said Russia and Bangladesh have historically good relations.

Russia is proud to be a partner in the development journey of Bangladesh through its active participation in various development projects including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, the Ambassador said.

However, the full potential of trade between the two countries has not yet been explored. Moscow wants to improve this relationship, said the Ambassador.

At the same time, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said that besides readymade garments, Bangladesh may export a good number of products including light engineering products, plastics, medicines, and frozen food products to Russia. Due to the lack of direct banking relationship and LC opening facility, bilateral trade potentials are not blooming to its fullest.

The FBCCI signed a cooperation agreement with the then Soviet Union in December 1987. Later, in 2006, the FBCCI signed a cooperation agreement with The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russian Federation and in 2019, with the Union of Moscow Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The FBCCI president and the Russian ambassador agreed to re-visit the agreements reached a long time ago. The FBCCI will soon send information and drafts to the country's embassy.

A Russian trade representative is scheduled to visit Bangladesh next November. At the time, Russian Ambassador Alexander Mantitsky promised to hold a trade meeting with the FBCCI.

During the meeting, FBCCI Vice President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn spoke about sending a trade delegation from Bangladesh to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the annual economic event of Russia.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu; Vice President Md. Amin Helaly and CEO Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting.





















