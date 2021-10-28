Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Overall inflation is stable, says Finance Minister

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Business Correspondent

Despite higher import and slow inflow of remittance overall inflation did not increase. It is stable and the government is concerned about this, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. "We are concerned about this and regularly reviewing and updating inflation", he said.
The Minster told this to reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Public Procurement on Wednesday at noon.
He said along with the rise in fuel price in the international market food grains costs are also on rise.
"We have not fixed dollar prices in the market and it is not fixed," he said. It depends on demand and supply. If demand for dollars is high and supply is low, Bangladesh Taka becomes depreciated and that affects inflation.
"But it becomes adjusted naturally and it is happening the way we have been doing it in the past. But I don't know what the IMF said in this regard".
"The IMF can offer us advice because they are our development partners," he said. They are deeply involved in our economy. But they can't tell us to make a decision.
"We think our own pegged currency is flexible," he said. In dollar trading Bangladesh Bank can buy some dollars when the banks do have excess dollars. This is also the case in other countries. In other countries it is fixed, whether the market upgrades or not, it has to be taken at a fixed rate. But this is not in our country."
A currency peg is a policy in which a national government sets a specific fixed exchange rate for its currency with a foreign currency or a basket of currencies. Pegging a currency stabilizes the exchange rate between countries. Doing so provides long-term predictability of exchange rates for business planning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2021 financial performance
GIB distributes health protection products among C-19 affected people
Premier Bank celebrates 22nd anniv
Stocks edge up amid cautious trade
Deals signed with 112 NGOs to eliminate child labour
Vistara, Lufthansa enter reciprocal partnership
‘Saudi could go carbon-neutral before 2060’
23 entities to get Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial awards


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft