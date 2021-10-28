Overall inflation is stable, says Finance Minister

Despite higher import and slow inflow of remittance overall inflation did not increase. It is stable and the government is concerned about this, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. "We are concerned about this and regularly reviewing and updating inflation", he said.

The Minster told this to reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Public Procurement on Wednesday at noon.

He said along with the rise in fuel price in the international market food grains costs are also on rise.

"We have not fixed dollar prices in the market and it is not fixed," he said. It depends on demand and supply. If demand for dollars is high and supply is low, Bangladesh Taka becomes depreciated and that affects inflation.

"But it becomes adjusted naturally and it is happening the way we have been doing it in the past. But I don't know what the IMF said in this regard".

"The IMF can offer us advice because they are our development partners," he said. They are deeply involved in our economy. But they can't tell us to make a decision.

"We think our own pegged currency is flexible," he said. In dollar trading Bangladesh Bank can buy some dollars when the banks do have excess dollars. This is also the case in other countries. In other countries it is fixed, whether the market upgrades or not, it has to be taken at a fixed rate. But this is not in our country."

A currency peg is a policy in which a national government sets a specific fixed exchange rate for its currency with a foreign currency or a basket of currencies. Pegging a currency stabilizes the exchange rate between countries. Doing so provides long-term predictability of exchange rates for business planning.













