Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Low tax-GDP debate to heat up before LDC graduation

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Although the National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials blame the tax exemption policy for the low tax-GDP ratio, economists believe that ensuring a proper implementation of policies could easily boost the ratio, according to NBR sources.
Tax collection at a lower-than-potential level might create financial constraints for the country, compelling it to limit investments in infrastructure and health, education and social protection, economists said.
The country's tax-GDP ratio is now 9.3 per cent, which could increase above 15 per cent if the revenue board implements the existing policies properly to widen the tax net, they said.
The tax-GDP ratio of the country was lowest at 8 per cent in 2020 due to the negative revenue collection growth amid the Covid outbreak. In FY2019, it fell to 9.1 per cent from 9.4 per cent a year ago.
On the other hand, the government in its 8th Five Year Plan (2020-2025) set a target to raise the tax-GDP ratio to 12.3 per cent to smoothly transform the country into a developing nation.
Regarding the issue, South Asian Network on Economic Modeling executive director Selim Raihan believe slow growth of tax GDP ratio would act as an economic obstruction for the country in the post-LDC graduation period.
He said, 'There should be a political commitment to boost revenue generation and achieve the country's development goals.' He criticised the new VAT law that offered tax exemption facilities for category-based businesses.
He said that the new VAT law would play a significant role in attracting investment but many businesses were abusing the law and the country has been losing a good portion of its revenues. 'The low revenue generation process will be a barrier in fulfilling the development criteria for achieving the LDC graduation status,' said Selim. Centre for Policy Dialogue distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman suggested that the revenue board should ensure hassle-free services for taxpayers. He also appreciated the revenue board's moves towards adopting a fully automated system.
He said, NBR to enhance its capabilities and to keep the tax-GDP ratio between 14 to 18 per cent that the nation could finance its own development projects. He also stressed on skills development of tax officials for reaping the benefits of the automation systems.
He said, 'NBR should jointly work with other entities like the Bangladesh Bank, the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms and others to enhance tax compliance.'
'Although the government has offered tax exemption to several sectors for boosting the country's economy, the tax-GDP ratio will remain over 15 per cent if NBR authorities properly improve their monitoring capability,' Mustafizur said.
According to latest data, the world average tax-to-GDP ratio was 15.34 per cent while the South Asian average was 12.1 per cent in 2019. In 2019, the average tax-GDP ratio among the developed countries was 35 per cent, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
The world's highest tax-GDP ratio was 48 per cent in Denmark, followed by 38.9 per cent in Serbia and 37 per cent in Italy in 2020. The government failed to lift it to 14.1 per cent target under the 7th Five year Plan (2015-2020).
NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a programme on October 6 said that the revenue board focused on developing taxpayer-friendly policies and adopting automation for ensuring transparency of the taxation system.


