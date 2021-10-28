Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘EU’s change in GSP eligibility to benefit Bangladesh’

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Business Correspondent

Commence Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh is an emerging market having a congenial atmosphere for attracting European investment with good examples of having many multinational success stories here.
He said at a webinar titled "Economic Tie of Bangladesh and Europe: New Regulatory Regime" held on the 2nd day of Bangladesh Trade & Investment Summit 2021 jointly organized by Ministry of Commerce and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on Wednesday.
The Commerce Minister said it is true that after we graduate, we will lose 'Duty Free Quota Free' market access. He also said that in the draft of the new GSP regulation, which was published last month, the European Union has proposed to remove the import-share criterion from the GSP+ eligibility.
Bangladesh will directly benefit from this change. But he urges all sectors including public and private to be cautious to become compliant in all conventions before applying for GSP+ facility in the EU market.
Dr Rubana Huq, Managing Director, Mohammadi Group and Former President, BGMEA said we have to ensure our better position in a sustainable manner. LDC graduation will open up new opportunities for us.
In terms of compliant factories Bangladesh's position is commendable. The buyers should also look into a sustainable pricing system. But for that we have to go for diversification and value added products.
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and Managing Director, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. said Bangladesh is an emerging market of huge population. It is a phenomenal journey for Unilever here in Bangladesh.
Per capita FMCG consumption in Bangladesh is still only $23 dollar whereas it is $44 dollar in India, $100 dollar in Philippines. He also said that the demographic dividend is high in this country.
Momin Ud Dowlah, Chairman and Managing Director of the EON Group of Industries said Bangladesh's soil is very fertile. He said Bangladesh is the 3rd largest vegetable producer, 3rd largest rice producer and 3rd largest Telapia fish producer in the world. European investors have good potential here in setting up food processing industry, he told.
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said Bangladesh is one of the main trading partners of Europe, accounting for around 35 percent of Bangladesh's total trade in 2020.
After LDC graduation, Bangladesh will face strict Rules of Origin requirement. He said, Bangladesh should sign FTAs/PTAs with the European Union (EU) and the UK, which will guarantee preferential market access for export to the European market. He invited European investors to invest in pharmaceuticals and API sector as well as in the high-tech parks and SEZs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2021 financial performance
GIB distributes health protection products among C-19 affected people
Premier Bank celebrates 22nd anniv
Stocks edge up amid cautious trade
Deals signed with 112 NGOs to eliminate child labour
Vistara, Lufthansa enter reciprocal partnership
‘Saudi could go carbon-neutral before 2060’
23 entities to get Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial awards


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft