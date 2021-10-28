Dengue claims 1 more life, 184 hospitalized

Country registered 1 more death while 184 new patients were hospitalised with the infection of dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the fresh death, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 89, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 82 people died in Dhaka division while two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.