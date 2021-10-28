Raintree rape case verdict deferred

The trial court on Wednesday deferred the verdict in the rape case of two students at the Raintree Hotel in the capital's Banani in 2017 as all the judicial proceedings of the Lower Courts were postponed due to the death of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder.

The tribunal's Public Prosecutor Afroza Farhana Ahmed told the Daily Observer that Wednesday was fixed for delivering the judgement. But all judicial proceedings of lower courts were postponed following the death of Senior Advocate Abdul Baset Majumder. For this reason, the judgement would not be delivered on Wednesday.

Judge Begum Mosammat Kamrun Nahar of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 rescheduled the date of the verdict on November 11.







