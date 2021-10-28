Video
Home Back Page

Closing ceremony of Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2021 underway

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

On the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the iDEA project of the ICT Division is organising the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2021, a reality show designed to discover and fund innovative startups through the participation of local and foreign contestants.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the name of the winning startup will be announced in the Grand Finale as 'One BIG Winner' of 'Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2021'.
The best of the best winning startup will receive a grant of 1, 00,000 US dollars with special honors, which is the biggest reward from the ICT Division for the startups in this Mujib year.
The final results of the much-anticipated 'BIG 2021' will be announced next Saturday, October 30, 2021. 'BIG 2021' is being organized by the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to inspire young entrepreneurs and startups.
At the end of the campaign in 142 countries, more than 7,000 startups and innovators from 57 countries including Bangladesh applied to the contest at the initial stage.
Subsequently, the best 26 startups were selected through a breathtaking reality show consisting of 13-episode at the end of the boot camp with 65 top indigenous startups.
At the same time, the best 10 startups were selected from the international level through a competitive contest. In the BIG 2021 Grand Finale program, 36 startups chosen from home and abroad will receive a total grant of BDT 3 crore 60 lakh where each startup will get BDT 10 Lakh.
A total of 46 startups, including 26 local startups selected from the reality show, the top 10 startups at the international level and the top 10 startups of the iDEA Project portfolio, are in the 'BIG 2021 Grand Finale.
Finally, the best of the best will be awarded a grant of 1, 00,000 US dollars.
The Minister of Finance of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mr. A H M Mustafa Kamal will be the Chief Guest at the Grand Finale of 'BIG 2021' and the State Minister for ICT Division Mr Zunaid Ahmed Palak will preside over the programme.
The entire closing ceremony will be on Facebook live on the iDEA Project's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LetsStartupBD/ ) from 11 am on the programme day.






