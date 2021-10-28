Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No harm in businessman doing politics: Quader

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said doing politics by a businessman is not wrong at all but politics should not be used as a tool for business.
Quader made the comment while talking about the businessmen's involvement in politics at a discussion titled 'The role of Sheikh Hasina in development of industry and commerce amid the coronavirus crisis' arranged by AL Sub-committee on Industry and Commerce Affairs at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.
In his speech as chief guest, Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "The country is moving towards the path of development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and many people from both home and abroad are hatching conspiracies against this development."
"To continue trade and business, you (businessmen) must prevent the plots of the communal forces, otherwise you cannot do business here. So, we all must be united. The communal forces are the enemies of the country and nation as well," he added. Regarding BNP, Quader said, "BNP is the patron of communal forces and the forces are hatching plots to carry out communal violence and bomb attacks ahead of the national election.
"Failing in elections and movement, BNP has started communal attacks ahead of the next general elections," he added. Mentioning Sheikh Hasina's firm stance, he said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken firm stance against the people involved in attacks on Puja mandaps and houses of Hindu people.
"Those who carried out attacks on Puja mandaps and houses of Hindus would not be spared and they would be brought to justice," said the AL general secretary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue claims 1 more life, 184 hospitalized
Raintree rape case verdict deferred
A Namaj-e-janaza of Presidium Member of Awami League and a senior Supreme Court
Closing ceremony of Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2021 underway
No harm in businessman doing politics: Quader
AL’s internal conflict triggers Cumilla vandalism: Fakhrul
4 suspects arrested, grilled in Koyra triple murder case  
Mosques vandalised in India in protest against BD violence


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft