No harm in businessman doing politics: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said doing politics by a businessman is not wrong at all but politics should not be used as a tool for business.

Quader made the comment while talking about the businessmen's involvement in politics at a discussion titled 'The role of Sheikh Hasina in development of industry and commerce amid the coronavirus crisis' arranged by AL Sub-committee on Industry and Commerce Affairs at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

In his speech as chief guest, Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "The country is moving towards the path of development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and many people from both home and abroad are hatching conspiracies against this development."

"To continue trade and business, you (businessmen) must prevent the plots of the communal forces, otherwise you cannot do business here. So, we all must be united. The communal forces are the enemies of the country and nation as well," he added. Regarding BNP, Quader said, "BNP is the patron of communal forces and the forces are hatching plots to carry out communal violence and bomb attacks ahead of the national election.

"Failing in elections and movement, BNP has started communal attacks ahead of the next general elections," he added. Mentioning Sheikh Hasina's firm stance, he said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken firm stance against the people involved in attacks on Puja mandaps and houses of Hindu people.

"Those who carried out attacks on Puja mandaps and houses of Hindus would not be spared and they would be brought to justice," said the AL general secretary.









