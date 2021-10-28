Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL’s internal conflict triggers Cumilla vandalism: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Contempt of the Holy Quran and vandalism of puja mandaps were taken place in Comilla due to internal conflicts of the Awami League ," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
But false cases are being filed against BNP leaders and activists for arrest trading, he said.
Fakhrul Islam made the comments at a press conference held at the BNP party office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday.
Whenever there is any incident, they file cases against the BNP leaders and activists and arrest them, Fakhrul Islam said.
Rangpur Rokeya University BCL leaders Saikat and Rezaul started the vandalism. But 41 people were accused in 4 cases, including many BNP leaders and activists, he alleged.
Intellectuals and civil society members of the country too are saying the government file numerous cases for arrest trading to save real culprits from punishment.
A similar incident took place in Chaumahuni. A total of 23 cases were filed there. 6, 961 people were accused in it. The main purpose of those cases was to harass BNP leaders and activists, he added.
In Rangpur, the miscreants set fire to the house while UNO and police were talking to protesters. This proves that the government fuels every incident centering Durga Puja.
All of these were done deliberately to destroy communal harmony in the country and cover up the core crisis like rice price hike, and increase in prices of daily necessaries, BNP Secretary General alleged.
In response to a question, Fakhrul Islam said, "We are not thinking of elections. We want the ouster of this government. This government must resign."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue claims 1 more life, 184 hospitalized
Raintree rape case verdict deferred
A Namaj-e-janaza of Presidium Member of Awami League and a senior Supreme Court
Closing ceremony of Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2021 underway
No harm in businessman doing politics: Quader
AL’s internal conflict triggers Cumilla vandalism: Fakhrul
4 suspects arrested, grilled in Koyra triple murder case  
Mosques vandalised in India in protest against BD violence


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft