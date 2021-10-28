AL’s internal conflict triggers Cumilla vandalism: Fakhrul

Contempt of the Holy Quran and vandalism of puja mandaps were taken place in Comilla due to internal conflicts of the Awami League ," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

But false cases are being filed against BNP leaders and activists for arrest trading, he said.

Fakhrul Islam made the comments at a press conference held at the BNP party office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

Whenever there is any incident, they file cases against the BNP leaders and activists and arrest them, Fakhrul Islam said.

Rangpur Rokeya University BCL leaders Saikat and Rezaul started the vandalism. But 41 people were accused in 4 cases, including many BNP leaders and activists, he alleged.

Intellectuals and civil society members of the country too are saying the government file numerous cases for arrest trading to save real culprits from punishment.

A similar incident took place in Chaumahuni. A total of 23 cases were filed there. 6, 961 people were accused in it. The main purpose of those cases was to harass BNP leaders and activists, he added.

In Rangpur, the miscreants set fire to the house while UNO and police were talking to protesters. This proves that the government fuels every incident centering Durga Puja.

All of these were done deliberately to destroy communal harmony in the country and cover up the core crisis like rice price hike, and increase in prices of daily necessaries, BNP Secretary General alleged.

In response to a question, Fakhrul Islam said, "We are not thinking of elections. We want the ouster of this government. This government must resign."







