Thursday, 28 October, 2021
4 suspects arrested, grilled in Koyra triple murder case  

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent, Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 27: Police arrested four people on charge of committing the triple murder in Koyra upazila in Khulna on Tuesday.
The arrested are Ziaur Rahman Zia, 45, son of late Kowser Gazi, Sultana Gazi, 25, wife of Quddus Gazi, Naeem Gazi, 22, son of Abdul Hamid Gazi and Kibria Gazi, 30, son of Kapil Gazi from Bamia village under No-2 Bagali Union of the upazila.
On Tuesday, criminals knifed to death Habibur Rahman, 35, son of late Mazed Gazi, Habib's wife Beauty Khatun, 32 and their seven grader daughter Habibun Nahar Tuni, 12. They (criminals) dumped the bodies into a pond near Mazed Gazi's residence at Bamia village on Monday night.
On information, police reached the spot and recovered their floating bodies from the pond yesterday morning.
Kohinur Khanam, mother of Habibur, filed a murder case accusing unidentified criminals with Koyra Police Station in this connection.
Talking to the Daily Observer, the Investigation Officer of the case and Sub-Inspector of Koyra Police Station, Asadul Islam, said hectic investigation is continuing to unearth the mystery behind triple murder incident.
Officer-in-Charge of Koyra Police Station Md Robiul Hossain said police grilled four criminals who are suspected to be involved in the killing of three members of a family on Monday.


« PreviousNext »

