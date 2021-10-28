Video
Mosques vandalised in India in protest against BD violence

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: Indian security forces guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura Wednesday after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have issued warnings about "provocative messages" spreading on social media. Tripura has a 850-kilometre (525 mile) long border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, where seven people were killed when a mob ransacked a Hindu temple this month.
The riots, sparked by footage of a Koran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for a Hindu festival, spread to 12 districts in Bangladesh.
India has expressed concern at the attacks and troubles erupted in Tripura on the sidelines of a rally of hundreds of followers of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad group.
At least four mosques were vandalised and shops and homes owned by Muslims were ransacked. Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Leaders of India's minority Muslim community say they have increasingly faced attack since the Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.     -AFP


