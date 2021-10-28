Video
Adherents of all religion must unite to resist those who insult religions

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

"Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians should unite and strongly resist those who insult religions," said Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Muhammad Tajul Islam.
Tajul Islam said it at a workshop on 'Implementation of Delta Plan-2100 and Involvement of Local Government Institutions in Sustainable Urban Development' organized by Delta Cap & IHE Delft in the Netherlands.
LGRD Minister said, "The trend of people moving toward cities cannot be stopped unless we ensure civil services at the doorsteps in the remote areas. For this, sustainable and productive plans must be adopted and these plans must be implemented within the stipulated time."
"Government will ensure all civil services to the remote area people of the country by implementing short-term and long-term projects around the country. But many of our projects repeatedly increase its time which is extremely unfortunate," he also said.
Mentioning that future plans are being made considering both urban and rural areas, Tajul Islam said, "After the successful implementation of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), the country is moving forward to meet the targets as per the roadmap of SDG-2030 and National Goal-2041."  "On the other hand, the long-term strategy for flood, river erosion, river management, water supply in urban and rural areas, waste management and flood control and drainage management is the Delta Plan or 'Delta Plan-2100," he added.
He also mentioned, Delta Plan modelled on the Netherlands as the key to our country's future development. That's why government is working on the plan by identifying its challenges."
The Minister said a group of people were trying to create anarchy in the country by abusing religion. They want to do politics by capitalizing religion. Therefore, Hindus-Muslims, Buddhists-Christians should unite and strongly resist these fanatics.






