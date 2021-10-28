RMG workers block Dhaka-M’singh Highway demanding arrears

Workers of a garment factory blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway on Wednesday demanding arrears of wages and it caused long tailbacks on the road.

According to our correspondent, workers of Shyamoli Garments Limited factory in Salna area of Gazipur Sadar upazila blocked the road demanding arrears of wages. As a result, long traffic jams on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway was created.

The movement started from 2:30pm. Several thousand workers of the factory joined the movement at the same time.

Workers those blocking the road said the owner had been delaying to pay for two years. Salary is paid on 25/26 dates at the end of the month. Even then the workers went to work. But, the owner did not pay August and September salaries.

Though, the owner has promised to pay salary on the 25th of this month. So, they are forced to take to the streets, the agitated workers added.

Abu Sayeed, the finishing controller of the factory, said, "We, the staff, have not been paid for six months. The situation is the same in all sectors of our factory. The movement will continue till the salary is assured."

"We don't get two months' salary. I can't leave my job because of this. It is difficult to run a family without salary. About three and a half thousand workers work in this factory. Many have left their jobs because of salary," said Saleha Akhter, a female worker at the company.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam of Gazipur Sadar Police Station said, "Traffic has come to a standstill as workers have blocked the highway to protest. We are trying to resolve the issue by talking to the owners and workers."

Gazipur Metropolitan Police DC Zakir Hossain said, "We have been discussing workers and owners since noon. The workers are a little furious and we are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible."









