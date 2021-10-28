

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed hands over the national standards









On behalf of the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed hands over the national standards to the respective commanders of 4, 12 and 20 field regiments artillery, 5 Air Defence Artillery, Riverine Engineering Battalion, 1 and 2 Signal Battalions, Army Aviation group and NCO Academy as well as reintroduces the flag to the commanders of the Mujib Regiment and Rowshan Ara Regiment Artillery at the Artillery Centre and School at Halishahar Cantonment in Chattogram. Prime Minister Shekih Hasina joins the function virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid