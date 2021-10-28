Chaumuhani Violence Three cases filed

Three cases filed in connection with communal violence in Chaumuhani of Begumganj upazila of Noakhali have been handed over to CID for proper investigation.

District Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam confirmed the news on Wednesday. He said, SI Jamal Hossain had filed a case for attacking and vandalizing two temples on the Bank Road at Chaumuhani and SI Zahidul Islam filed a case in connection with the vandalism of three temples on College Road.

Besides, a murder case was filed on behalf of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in connection with the deaths of Jatan Saha and Pranth Das.

These three cases have been handed over to CID.

Police Superintendent Shahidul Islam said, "In the meantime, 6 accused have confessed their crimes and given confessional statements under section 164 in the court and three people were remanded."

After the Juma prayers on Friday, October 15 set fire and vandalism took place at Noakhali Chaumuhani, Sri Sri Radhakrishna Gaur Nityananda Vigraha (ISKCON), Sri Sri Ram Thakur Chandra Ashram, Sri Sri Radhamadhab Jiur temples and many other temples.











