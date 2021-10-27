Climate displacement from coastal areas putting pressure on cities

Faruk Hossain, 56, lived in a village named Pratapnagar in Satkhira where his life was tied to agricultural land but he had to leave his village due to river erosion.

Now he is working as a rickshaw puller living in a small rented house in a slum in the Dhaka city to earn his bread and butter to survive.

Babar Ali, 35, of Hajatkhali village in Koyra Upazila of Khulna said, "We are now flat-broke and reduced reduced the amount of food for the family. I have sold the last three cows to survive after the super cyclone Amphan. All resources of my earnings were washed away by Amphan."

Growing climate crisis has affected Bangladesh gravely, especially its agriculture, biodiversity, environment and public health in coastal areas.

A large number of displaced people have been forced to leave the areas and change their profession for survival. People are flocking to different cities including the capital Dhaka in search of their

livelihood.

According to German Watch Globe's Climate Risk Index (CRI-2021), Bangladesh ranked seventh in terms of risk and loss for the climate change.

Scientific evidences depict that cyclones and tidal surges are a regular occurrence in coastal areas in every year. Saline water encroachment in the low-lying coastal areas has continued to increase over the past few decades as a result of sea level rise.

The Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (BCCT), the first ever national climate fund was established by a Least Developed Country (LDC) based on revenue from the national budget to adapt to climate change.

According to the plan, various projects are being implemented in the country by different implementing entities including the ministries or departments, NGOs and CSOs.

The main goal of the BCCT is to improve livelihoods, implement long-term risk management activities through adaptation, mitigation and technology transfer.The projects approved for the BCCTF followed the six thematic pillars of the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) 2009.

For this purpose, in 2019-20 fiscal year, a pilot project was launched titled 'Climate Change Induced Internal Human Displacement from the Coastal Zone to the Neighbouring areas in Bangladesh: Outlining a Capability Building Framework for the Victims.'

The project under the Ministry of Education which is being implemented by Department of International Relations of Jahangirnagar University will cost Tk 1.5 crore. It has been allocated from the BCCT funding.

According to the project, proper adaptation plan is needed to tackle climate risks and economic barriers. Resolving the climate migration crisis requires a framework for empowering affected people to relocate homeless people to different parts of the country as planned.

People of coastal area are needed to be prepared to deal with the damage caused by disasters and they have to do productive farming as well as have to make precautionary savings to ensure urgent needs and alternative income-generating work and activities.

Poor and marginalized rural women and adolescents are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Families living in poverty and coastal area are needed to provide with basic necessities such as food, education and health to repair their damaged homes and provide alternative financing for livestock or destroyed crops.

Ongoing strategies can reduce pain for a while, not end the pain in the long run. Integrated, sustainable and effective recovery methods are almost missing.

It's important to identify the best adaptation options. Most of the existing adaptation practices introduced by various NGOs are not fruitful.

Prof. Fazlul Halim, Chairman of the Department of International Relations of Jahangirnagar University and also the co-ordinator of the project, said, "The livelihoods of the country's coastal population have changed dramatically over the past few decades as a result of climate change. Men and women of the areas are being forced to leave their skilled occupations like agriculture, forestry, salt plantation, drying fish, farming and fishing as people are being forced to leave their own areas and move to others areas to become day labourer."

"Women of these areas play an important role to survive from the natural disasters. They tried to ensure survival savings for the family for hard times. Many have taken the initiative to cultivate vegetables, small business like handicraft, tailoring etc. It will be easier to find a sustainable solution if the displacement information is available. In addition, steps must be taken to create a sustainable housing system. It's needed to build sustainable urbanization. The number of displacement people can be significantly reduced through financial and social management. Support is needed to help them to get back to their previous occupations."

Bangladesh coast houses around 35 million people in its 19 coastal districts. Coastal areas physical geography is more diverse than the plain land of Bangladesh.

Dr Muhammed Forruq Rahman, Manager-Research and Advocacy of Network of Climate Change, Bangladesh said, "These areas are mostly at risk of the effects of climate change by salinity intrusion and water logging, soil erosion, flood frequency and tropical storm surge and cyclones. These growing unusual events lead to loss of life, land, homes, and livelihoods and to the forced displacement of individuals and communities. It's now become a crisis for Bangladesh. For this population and areas, Bangladesh need proper assessment to examine current and future root causes of climate displacement and migration in coastal areas of Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh does not have more evidence based study in this issue."

"Raising awareness and increasing capacity of farmers, local communities and others, ground based study is required. A strong communication and coordination of all stakeholders should be incorporated immediately to endorse a displacement and migrant friendly policy. Evidence based adaptation strategy is very necessary for Bangladesh," he added.