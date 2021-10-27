Dhaka to host ICT Olympics on Nov 11

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) conference will be held on November 11 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on the golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh.

A total of 75 countries of the world will participate in the 4-day virtual and physical festival on the silver jubilee of WCIT.

There will be 30 seminars, ministerial conferences and B2B sessions besides exhibition for this year's conference.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference to implement the suffix 'ICT the Great Equalizer'. Vinton Cerf and Robert Bob Kahn, one of the fathers of modern internet, will be present in various seminars. The mother of internet Dr Radia Perman will be connected to the same platform for the first time. The inventor of World Wide Web Sir Timothy John Barners will also participate in the event.







