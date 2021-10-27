Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

High-flying Pakistan beat New Zealand in World Cup

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26. PHOTO: AFP

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26. PHOTO: AFP

SHARJAH, OCT 26: Fast bowler Haris Rauf took a career best 4-22 to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by five wickets and record their second successive win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.
Boosted by their brilliant performance in the 10-wicket rout of arch-rivals India on Sunday, Rauf inspired the 2009 champions to victory in front of a boisterous Sharjah crowd mainly comprised of Pakistani expats.
Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell both scored 27 for New Zealand, while skipper Kane Williamson made a laborious 25 off 26 balls as New Zealand were held to a below-par 134-8.
Veteran Shoaib Malik (27) and Asif Ali (26) came together with Pakistan wobbling at 87-5 and led the team to their target in 18.4 overs.
Pakistan had lost skipper Babar Azam to Tim Southee -- bowled for nine in the sixth over -- as the paceman took his 100th wicket in his 84th T20 international.
He is only the third bowler behind Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (117 in 92 T20Is) and Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga (107 in 84) to take 100 or more wickets in the format.
Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi trapped both Fakhar Zaman (11) and Mohammad Rizwan leg-before to leave Pakistan reeling at 69-4. In between those two dismissals, Conway produced a brilliant diving catch at wide long-off to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez who attempted to lift spinner Mitchell Santner out of the ground.
When Imad Wasim fell for 11, Pakistan still needed 47 off 31 deliveries.
It was left to Asif -- maligned for his continuous failures -- to hit two sixes off Southee in the 17th over to bring down the target to 24 off the last three.
Malik reduced that to nine in two overs by hitting a four and a six off Santner. Asif then smacked Boult for six before hitting the winning runs.
It was Rauf who did much of the damage with the ball against New Zealand -- sent into bat on a sluggish pitch -- improving on his previous best of 3-29, also against the same opponents last year. Pakistan applied the pressure right from the start as left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose three wickets against India earned him player of the match, bowled a maiden first over.
New Zealand reached 36 without loss when Rauf bowled Martin Guptill off his pads for 17. He also accounted for Conway and Glenn Phillips (13) in one over as New Zealand failed to lift the tempo at any stage.
There were no boundaries in overs 14 to 16 as even Phillips -- who hit most sixes in the T20 blast in England this year with 36 -- failed to clear the boundary.
Rauf also dismissed Santner (six) with the last ball of the final over. Shaheen finished with 1-21 while spinners Hafeez and Imad also took a wicket each.
Pakistan kept the same team that beat India.
New Zealand -- playing their first game in the Super 12s -- were jolted before the start of the match when fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury.
Pakistan next play Afghanistan in Dubai on Friday while New Zealand face India, also in Dubai, on Sunday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate displacement from coastal areas putting pressure on cities
Dhaka to host ICT Olympics on Nov 11
High-flying Pakistan beat New Zealand in World Cup
Raintree Hotel rape case judgement today
Culprits identified, names to be made public soon: Home Minister
SC upholds HC directive on probe into Rajarbagh Pir’s wealth
Erdogan steps back from threat to expel Western envoys
Crack appears in Bahadderhat Flyover in Chattogram


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft