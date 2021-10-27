Raintree Hotel rape case judgement today

The verdict in a case filed over the rape of two university students at Hotel Raintree, Banani in the capital in 2017 will be delivered today.

On October 3, Judge Begum Kamrun Nahar of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 set October 12 for delivery of the judgement after concluding arguments in the

case. As the judge was on leave on October 12, a new date was set on Wednesday by the acting judge for the delivery of the judgement.

On March 28, 2017, two female students of a private university were invited to a birthday party at Hotel Raintree in Banani, where they were raped by accused Shafat Ahmed and his friend Nayeem Ashraf.

Except Safat Ahmed and Nayeem Ashraf, three other accused of the case are Sadman Sakif, driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali.

On May 6, 2017--two months after the incident--a rape case was filed against five persons with Banani Police Station by one of the victims.





