Culprits identified, names to be made public soon: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduz-zman Khan on Tuesday said the instigators of violence at puja mandaps in several districts of the country have been identified. The names will be made public soon.

The Minister made the remark while addressing the 'BSRF Dialogue', organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum, at the Secretariat. BSRF President Tapan Bishwas chaired the programme and General Secretary Masudul Hoque moderated.

He said, "Those who were arrested in Rangpur and Noakhali vandalism cases have disclosed the names of the instigators in their confessional statements given under Section 164 of the penal code."

"So far, 10 cases have been filed over the vandalism following the desecration of Holy Quran in Cumilla, and 18 people have been arrested for being directly involved in the criminal acts. Confessional statements of the arrestees are being recorded, and we will disclose the names after being 100 percent sure," he added.

Kamal said, "We are considering this incident a challenge. We had sent members of the police and other law enforcement agencies to the spots to unearth the facts. They identified the man from CCTV footage who kept the Quran at the Cumilla puja mandap and arrested him."

"We had a hunch of violence after Juma prayers on the day of Dashami and directed members of the Hindu community to carry out their immersion ritual before that, which they followed," he mentioned.

"Yet people got divided into two groups and unleashed destructive activities, keeping the police force busy," he said, adding that a quarter with vested interest carried out the violence, with a well-deliberated plan to destroy the country's communal harmony. Their names will be revealed in no time."

Kamal said the dark green-coloured Quran recovered from Cumilla puja mandap was brought to Bangladesh from Saudi Arabia. Many people bring copies of the Holy Quran from Saudi Arabia while return from the Hajj. Such a copy of the holy book was donated to the mosque in Nanuar Dighi area.

He informed that a total of 64 people have so far been detained in connection with the Cumilla incident. Of them, 18 have been shown arrested.

"We now also know the names of the perpetrators responsible for the chaos in Noakhali," Kamal added.

Regarding six killing in Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar, the minister said, "Some youths have been roaming in the camps claiming themselves as ARSA members. Muhibullah wanted to return Myanmar and he was killed. The killers were identified.

"Some people have started drug trading in the camps. They use remote areas of local border for bringing drugs. The killers and drug traders are creating panic in the camps," he added.

He blamed internal conflicts of the influential groups and drug trading for the Rohingya camp unrests.

He also admitted the failure of government authorities to send the Rohingyas back to their home and hoped that the repatriation process would be started at any time.



