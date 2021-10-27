Video
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
SC upholds HC directive on probe into Rajarbagh Pir’s wealth

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday upheld a High Court directive that asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the wealth and source of wealth of Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif and its Pir Dillur Rahman in Dhaka.
The apex court also upheld the HC directive that asked the Counter
Terrorism and Transitional Crime (CTTC) Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police to find out if Rajarbag Darbar Shareef Pir Dillur Rahman had any connection with militancy.
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice M Imman Ali dismissed a leave to appeal petition filed by one Mafizul Islam, a follower of Pir Dillur Rahman, challenging the HC directives.
Lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Mohammed Shishir Manir appeared for the writ petitioners while lawyer Murad Reza represented Mafizul during the hearing of the leave to appeal petition.
Earlier, on October 11, Chamber judge of the appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan issued 'no order' after hearing on the petition.
On September 19, following a writ petition filed by eight people harassed by some followers of the Rajarbagh Pir, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman also asked the ACC and CTTC to complete the investigation within 60 days and submit the report before the HC bench.


