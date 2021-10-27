Erdogan steps back from threat to expel Western envoys

ANKARA, Oct 26: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rowed back on Monday from his threat to expel 10 Western envoys over their joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader.

The reversal came after the United States and several of the other concerned countries issued identical statements saying they respected a UN convention that required diplomats not to interfere in the host country's domestic affairs.

Erdogan met his ultra-nationalist ruling coalition partner and then chaired an hours-long cabinet meeting at which his ministers reportedly advised him about the economic dangers of escalating tensions with some of Turkey's closest allies and trading partners.

He concluded the meeting by victoriously announcing in televised comments that the 10 ambassadors had learnt their lesson and "will be more careful now".

The new Western statement "shows they have taken a step back from the slander against our country", Erdogan said.

The lira recovered from a historic low against the dollar on relief that Turkey and the West had stepped back from the brink of the most serious diplomatic crisis of Erdogan's 19-year rule.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price later told reporters that Washington intended to "continue to promote the rule of law and respect for human rights" while working with Turkey on "many issues of mutual interest".

Erdogan had originally threatened the ambassadors on Thursday and then doubled down -- pronouncing the 10 envoys "persona non grata" -- in televised comments on Saturday.

Diplomats said the expulsions would have been unprecedented in relations between fellow NATO member states.

The diplomatic standoff began when the 10 embassies -- including those of Germany and France -- issued an unusual statement last Monday calling for the "just and speedy" resolution of the legal case against jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been in jail without a conviction for four years.

Supporters view Kavala as an innocent symbol of Erdogan's growing intolerance of political dissent since surviving a failed military putsch in 2016. -AFP





