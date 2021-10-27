Video
Crack appears in Bahadderhat Flyover in Chattogram

Vehicle movement suspended

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The ramp of MA Manann Flyover (Bahadderhat Flyover) leading to Arakan Road in Chattogram remains off-limits to vehicles since Monday night as a pillar developed a large crack, only four years after the flyover's opening to traffic. (Inset) A closer view of the crack. PHOTO: OBSERVER

CHATTOGRAM Oct 26: A crack developed in the ramp of MA Mannan Flyover at Bahadderhat in Chattogram city on Monday night.
As a result, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has banned vehicular movement on the flyover since Monday night.
CMP sources said vehicular movement on the flyover had been banned since the night of Monday.
The vehicular movement was also banned under the flyover in order to avert any untoward incident.
The CDA sources said after the test of the crack, the movement of vehicles would be resumed.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury visited the site on Tuesday morning.
He expressed his dissatisfaction over the crack of such an important flyover in the city.
He asked the concerned authority to take an immediate step to avert any accident due to crack on the flyover.
Rezaul said, "I will write to CDA for taking necessary steps in this regard."
Meanwhile, some CDA officials said the ramp was constructed for lighter vehicles and the pillar was     damaged due to the load of heavier vehicles.
Meanwhile, the 1.33 km long flyover was opened in October of 2013 after construction at a cost of Tk 1.06 billion stretching from Chandgaon Residential area to Bahaddarhat intersection.
Besides, a ramp was added to the flyover leading to Kalurghat later on in 2017. The CDA took steps to link a 326m long and 6.7m wide ramp with the flyover in December 2016.
Chandgaon Police Station Officer-in Charge (OC) Moinur Rahman said the crack was observed in a pillar connecting the ramp to the flyover on Monday night.
Experts said authorities opened the flyover ignoring a proposal of setting up a loop.
Responsible for building the flyover, CDA and Chattogram City Corporation, which looks after it, are not willing to take any responsibility for what led to the crack.
The construction of the flyover started in December 2010 and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened it to the public almost three years later.
In November 2012, a girder had collapsed during the flyover's construction, leaving 14 people dead. Earlier in June that year, a rickshaw puller was injured after a girder fell during construction.


