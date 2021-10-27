Video
Covid-19 claims 6 more lives, 276 new cases detected

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed six more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 27,834. Some 276 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,568,257.   
Besides, 440 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.70 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,532,180, according to a press release issued by the
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.44 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.28 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 832 labs across the country tested 19,184 samples.
Among the six deceased, five were men and a woman. Two each died in Chattogram and Khulna divisions, and one each died in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,824 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,010 were women.
Around 40.28 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 20.59 million have taken both doses. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.






