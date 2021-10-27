Plastics to overtake coal plant emissions of GHG by 2030

Plastics will outpace coal plants in the US by 2030 in terms of playing climate change role, according to a new report released on Oct. 21 by 'Beyond Plastics'- a project at Bennington College in Vermont. Yet policymakers and business tycoons are not currently accounting for the plastics industry's full impact on climate change, allowing the industry to essentially fly "under the radar, with little public scrutiny and even less government accountability," the report says.

Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastics and a former regional administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), says the report was intentionally released in the lead-up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will gather to discuss strategies for tackling climate change. "There's a little discussion on waste, but not much," Enck told Mongabay in a video interview. "But plastics' contribution to climate change is not on the

agenda."

The report, "New Coal: Plastics and Climate Change," draws on public and private data sources to analyse 10 stages of plastic production in the US, including gas acquisition, transportation, manufacturing and disposal. It found that the US plastics industry alone is presently responsible for at least 232 million metric tons of greenhouse gases (GHG) every year, equivalent to about 116.5 giga watts in coal plants. But this amount is expected to rise as dozens of plastics facilities are currently under construction

across the country, mainly in Texas and Louisiana, according to the report.

"What has quietly been happening under the radar is the petrochemical industry - the fossil fuel industry - in the production of plastics. Unless you live in the communities where this is taking place, people just don't know this," added Enck.

While there has been widespread media coverage on plastic waste and microplastics, less attention has been paid to the environmental impacts of plastic production. To create plastic food packaging and drinking bottles, essential for daily life, gases need to be fracked from the ground, transported, and processed industrially. Each step causes millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, which is considered to be 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.

Shale fracking has been the method of choice for acquiring gases such as ethane and methane required for plastic production. But fracking can release harmful amounts of methane into the atmosphere, as well as contaminate the surface and groundwater even triggering earthquakes, the report suggests.

It's estimated that fracking in the US releases about 36 million tons of (CO2e) per year, or the same volume as 18 average-sized (500-megawatt) coal-fired power plants in 2020, according to the report. These numbers are anticipated to rise as the demand for plastic grows and fracking operations expand.

One of the most polluting stages of plastic production is the process of "cracking" ethane. At large industrial complexes called "cracker plants," fracked gases are superheated until the molecules "crack" into new compounds such as ethylene, which is the foundation for polyethylene, one of the most common plastics in the world.

Polyethylene is used to make anything from one time-use food packaging to grocery bags to children's toys. According to the report, facilities with ethane cracker plants released 70 million tons of CO2e in 2020, which is roughly what 35 average-sized coal-fired power plants released. Expansion of this sector is anticipated to add another 42 million tons of greenhouse gases per year by 2025.

The report also highlights the process of "chemical recycling," which would turn plastics into fuel but leave a heavy carbon footprint. As of the report, while very little chemical recycling currently takes place, the expansion of the industry could add up to 18 million tons of greenhouse gases each year.

Enck says the numbers presented in the report are actually "very conservative," so the amount of greenhouse gas emissions is likely to be an underestimate.









