Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Australia to work together to combat climate change, envoy tells Minister

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Australian High Commi-ssioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer has said that Australia and Bangladesh will work together to combat climate change.
The High Commissioner appreciated the various initiatives of Bangladesh to deal with climate change and said that Australia's cooperation in the field of low carbon technology transfer, renewable energy, clean energy, climate adaptation and mitigation
activities will continue in an accelerated pace.
Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer said this in a bilateral meeting held in the Environment Ministry on Tuesday, between the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin and an Australian delegation lead by the High Commissioner.
Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Change Md Mustafa Kamal, Additional Secretary (Admin) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmad Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik were also present in the meeting.
The Environment Minister said that as the President of  CVF and V20, Bangladesh is playing an important role in the international arena to tackle climate change. He said Bangladesh has submitted enhanced NDC and has announced Mujib Climate Prospect Plan and the work of NAP is running.
The Environment Minister expressed hope that the world leaders will reach consensus on providing US$100 billion in vulnurable countries. The Minister sought Australia's cooperation in the field of climate change.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate displacement from coastal areas putting pressure on cities
Dhaka to host ICT Olympics on Nov 11
High-flying Pakistan beat New Zealand in World Cup
Raintree Hotel rape case judgement today
Culprits identified, names to be made public soon: Home Minister
SC upholds HC directive on probe into Rajarbagh Pir’s wealth
Erdogan steps back from threat to expel Western envoys
Crack appears in Bahadderhat Flyover in Chattogram


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft