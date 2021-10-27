Australia to work together to combat climate change, envoy tells Minister

Australian High Commi-ssioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer has said that Australia and Bangladesh will work together to combat climate change.

The High Commissioner appreciated the various initiatives of Bangladesh to deal with climate change and said that Australia's cooperation in the field of low carbon technology transfer, renewable energy, clean energy, climate adaptation and mitigation

activities will continue in an accelerated pace.

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer said this in a bilateral meeting held in the Environment Ministry on Tuesday, between the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin and an Australian delegation lead by the High Commissioner.

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Change Md Mustafa Kamal, Additional Secretary (Admin) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmad Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik were also present in the meeting.

The Environment Minister said that as the President of CVF and V20, Bangladesh is playing an important role in the international arena to tackle climate change. He said Bangladesh has submitted enhanced NDC and has announced Mujib Climate Prospect Plan and the work of NAP is running.

The Environment Minister expressed hope that the world leaders will reach consensus on providing US$100 billion in vulnurable countries. The Minister sought Australia's cooperation in the field of climate change.









