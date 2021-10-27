

Identify new markets to diversify BD export: Hasina

"We've to find out through market research what new items we can produce to give a big boost to our exports...we need to focus on that," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC). She joined the programme from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Commerce Ministry and the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) jointly arranged the weeklong summit to mark the Mujib Year and the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence, aiming to connect traders and investors from around the world.

Hasina said the exporters have to identify which country looks for what types of products, and the producers and manufacturers should think about producing those items.

"I request business organisations, especially the private sector, to give due attention to this issue because, I think, we need to increase the number of items in our export basket," she said.

Hasina also mentioned that different countries have different demands. "Bangladesh is such a country where we can do (produce) anything, if we want...I've that confidence," she said.

Talking about Bangladesh's geographical position, the Prime Minister said domestic and foreign investors can export their items to South Asian and South East Asian countries from here. "They'll get opportunities to grab the markets in these countries and export items," she said.

Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh will become a bridge between the east and the west in the future. "This will help us flourish our trade and business further," she said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, PM's Private Industries and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jasim Uddin and DCCI President Rizwan Rahman were present at the inaugural session.

A video was screened at the event highlighting the development in trade, business and investment in the country.

Some 552 companies from 38 countries along with Bangladesh of five continents will participate in 450 business-to-business (B2B) match-making sessions, which will help explore new business opportunities in Bangladesh and attract FDI to the country.

Hasina urged the entrepreneurs both at home and abroad to invest in Bangladesh, availing of the advantage of an investment-friendly environment, big regional markets and strong connectivity.

She pointed out various attractive facilities being created by the government through modernising road, river, rail and air connectivity. "The government has also strengthened trade diplomacy in the international arena."

Hasina mentioned that the commerce wings of Bangladesh missions in friendly countries are working to attract foreign investment as well as boost trade and commerce.

Referring to her government's initiative of establishing 100 economic zones, the Prime Minister said these steps have been taken to increase investment and accelerate industrialization in the country.

She mentioned that nine economic zones are already in operation while work on the country's biggest economic zone -- Bangabandhu Economic Zone -- and 28 other economic zones are also in progress.

Such a move, she said, will ensure an environment-friendly industrial development in Bangladesh alongside creating huge job opportunities for people. -UNB



