4 Jamaat leaders held in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Oct 26: Police in a drive arrested four Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, including Joypurhat district Ameer and secretary of the organization, from Sonali Bank area under Kalai upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The arrested were identified as Joypurhat District Jamaat Ameer Dr Fazlur Rahman Saeed, 58, District Jamaat secretary Golam Kibria, 43, Kalai Upazila Jamaat Naib-a-Ameer Munshur Rahman and former Naib-a-Ameer Nuruzzaman Sarkar.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalai Police Station Selim Malik said, being informed, some Jamaat members will hold a secret meeting at the ground floor of Abdus Samad Talukder Market in Kalai upazila they conducted a raid and nabbed them from the area. The leaders had gathered for planning a sabotage attack, he said.

Beside, each of them has multiple cases of vandalism against them in different police stations of the district, the OC added. -BSS