Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Boat race in Modhumati marks Mujib Year

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

BAGERHAT, Oct 26: A boat race was held on the Modhumoti river of Bagerhat Monday, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of Bangladesh independence.
People from all walks of life gathered on both sides of the river at Mollahat Upazila of the district to witness this traditional sporting event.
The day-long event was organised by local Awami League and was named after member of parliament of Bagerhat-1 constituency Sheikh Helal Uddin.
A total of seven boats of decorated with different colours participated in the competition and a team named ' Bhai bhai Jolpori Baicch dol' led by Md Didarul Alam came out triumphant at the end of the day.
' Dui Bhai Jolpori Baicch dol' captained by Md Iqbal Hossain became the runners-up of the event.
The first two teams were awarded a fridge and a television was awarded to all the seven participating teams.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 Jamaat leaders held in Joypurhat
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
Boat race in Modhumati marks Mujib Year
Professor Dr Nasrin Akter Ivy, Genetics and Plant Breeding Department
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Coast Guards seize 6.38cr meters illegal nets, 9,832-kg Hilsa during ban period
IU resumes in-person classes


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft