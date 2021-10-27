Boat race in Modhumati marks Mujib Year

BAGERHAT, Oct 26: A boat race was held on the Modhumoti river of Bagerhat Monday, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of Bangladesh independence.

People from all walks of life gathered on both sides of the river at Mollahat Upazila of the district to witness this traditional sporting event.

The day-long event was organised by local Awami League and was named after member of parliament of Bagerhat-1 constituency Sheikh Helal Uddin.

A total of seven boats of decorated with different colours participated in the competition and a team named ' Bhai bhai Jolpori Baicch dol' led by Md Didarul Alam came out triumphant at the end of the day.

' Dui Bhai Jolpori Baicch dol' captained by Md Iqbal Hossain became the runners-up of the event.

The first two teams were awarded a fridge and a television was awarded to all the seven participating teams.










