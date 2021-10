Professor Dr Nasrin Akter Ivy, Genetics and Plant Breeding Department











Professor Dr Nasrin Akter Ivy, Genetics and Plant Breeding Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), receives 'Joyee Award' from Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at We Meet Summit organised by Women and e-Commerce Forum (WE) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Saturday (October 23). photo: observer