Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police

BHOLA, Oct 26: Police said Tuesday that they arrested a youth and were looking for four others after a housewife accused them of gang-raping her in Monpura under Bhola district.

In a case filed with Monpura police the woman said she was assaulted by the youths on Sunday night at a garden near her house.

Police arrested the prime accused Alauddin at dawn Tuesday. They are hunting down four others: Md. Belal, Md. Helal, Md. Yusuf Dalal and Md. Selim.

Locals told UNB quoting the woman she was at home with her two children as her husband went fishing in the sea.

When she opened her door after hearing several knocks and a 'woman's voice', the attackers stormed into the room, tied her up and carried her to the adjacent garden where she was raped.

Neighbours rescued her at around 1 am from the garden in critical condition and rushed her to Bhola District Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Sayeed Ahmed, the officer-in-charge of Monpura Police said one accused has been arrested and efforts to nab the others

are on. -UNB












