Bridging East-West for trade and business

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021

While inaugurating the weeklong "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021" at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "In future, Bangladesh will be developed as a communication bridge between East and West". She inaugurated the programme virtually as the chief guest.  She expects businessmen who come to invest here would get the opportunity to avail the market of South and Southeast Asia as Bangladesh will serve as a bridge between east and west for expanding trade and business.

This statement is a reflection of a farsighted vision by the PM regarding business expansion activities in Bangladesh. Truly, government is creating different opportunities in various ways--keeping in mind the strategic geographical location of the country. The investors who come to invest in Bangladesh will get opportunity to capture the South Asian and Southeast Asian market and export their products besides Bangladesh.

It is well recognised that communication infrastructure is a precondition of flourishing business and industrial productions. Decades ago Bangladesh was considered a country with poor infrastructure. Currently, several mega projects are being implemented. Therefore, communication networks being built all over the country through improving water, rail, road and airways - will play a key role bridging between East and West. After successful implementation of the ongoing projects, Bangladesh will no longer lag behind in infrastructure. And due to its geographical location, the country will enjoy some special privileges as mentioned in PM's speech.

It is worth mentioning that, there was only one international airport in Dhaka in 1996, now there are four international airports and another international airport will be build in Cox's Bazar. Government has taken initiatives to improve country's Chattogram sea port's capacity. In addition to that, Mongla port and a new Payra port, which will be developed as a deep-sea port in future. In order to improve connectivity with outer world, Bangladesh has joined to China's Belt and Road Initiatives, keeping in mind country's economic and connectivity interests.

Moreover, government has created investment friendly environment in the country. Therefore, foreign investors find it is profitable investing here. 100 exclusive economic zones are being built countrywide, those will be the investment hubs of Bangladesh. In order to ensure uninterrupted energy supply government has been implementing several projects, including nuclear power plants.

With improved communication infrastructure and establishing of 100 economic zones and smooth energy supply--Bangladesh will be turned into a manufacturing hub of the region. But we should not forget our limitations. We could not convert our manpower into human resources as yet. We have ample amount of labour but skilled labour is scarce. Therefore, government should put emphasis on improving human resources coupled with simplifying business rules for foreign investors.



