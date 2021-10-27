Video
Letter To the Editor

Ensuring minimum wage for housemaids

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Dear Sir
Considering the importance with the existing 42 sectors, recently, it has been proposed to fix the minimum wage in 14 new sectors including brick kiln, cement and ceramics. But the housemaids, who are constantly helping us with the household chores--especially the urban society--are left outside the minimum wage structure.

A significant portion of the country's labor force is engaged in domestic work. According to the latest BBS labor force survey, about 2.5 million workers are involved in this sector. But their work is not properly evaluated because there is no one to talk to in favour of them. As a result, despite working like workers in other professions, they do not have any legal recognition as they do not have a separate wage structure, and they are being deprived of various benefits including house rent, medical allowance, travel allowance, Eid bonus etc. In line with the times, such emerging sectors have raised that require the inclusion of a minimum wage structure.

However, due to the complexity of the law and administrative perplexities, those sectors have not been included yet. Therefore, one of the assertions of the time is to bring these demanding sectors under the minimum wage structure by including them in the labour law and give them professional status and legal recognition.

Monirul Haque Rony
Jhikargacha, Jashore



