

Blue economy: Key to boost economic development



As a result of verdicts over maritime dispute, Bangladesh has acquired two types of resources in the field of blue economy. One is animal and the other is non-animal. If planned activities like extraction of oil and gas and other valuable resources, extraction of fishery resources, expansion of port facilities and tourism can be carried out as planned, it is possible to earn huge amount of dollars every year. Bangladesh has immense potential in the field of Blue Economy. There are now treasures of valuable resources in almost same in the sea area as the land.



There are 26 blocks in the maritime boundary. The concerned people think that it is possible to get about 40 trillion cubic feet of gas from these blocks. Apart from this, there are various marine resources scattered in the middle of the blue water. In addition to oil and gas; precious sand, uranium, monazite, zircon, snails, oysters, fish, octopuses, sharks, the Blue Sea has a variety of marine and mineral resources. Apart from 475 species of fish, 20 species of crabs, 36 species of shrimps and 360 species of snails and oysters have been found there. There are expensive and delicious fish like tuna, which are in great demand in the international market.



Bangladesh possess more than 1,18,813 square kilometres of sea area by gaining the case against Myanmar through the verdict of the International Arbitration Court (PCA) on March 14, 2012. After that, Bangladesh started working for the ultimate achievement of 'Blue Economy'. On July 6, 2014, two years after the acquisition of new territorial waters in the case with Myanmar, Bangladesh got the right to 19,467 sq km out of the estimated 25,602 sq km of disputed maritime boundary between Bangladesh and India.



In the year 2017, the government formed the 'Blue Economy Cell' under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. The government has enacted the Maritime Zone Act in 2019 to protect marine resources. I have mentioned before that as a result of achieving maritime areas, Bangladesh has acquired two types of resources in the field of blue economy. One is animal and the other is non-animal. Animals include fisheries, marine animals, weeds, etc.



Non-animal resources include minerals and mineral resources such as oil, gas, limestone, etc. There are also 17 types of precious mineral sand. Such as zircon, rutail, sillimanite, ilmenite, magnetite, gannet, kyanite, monazite, liclosin etc. Of which monazite is extremely important. Bangladesh now owns more than 1,18,813 sq km area in the sea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Power and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Shipping, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Aviation and Tourism are involved in this maritime economy.



If planned activities like extraction of oil and gas and other valuable resources, extraction of fishery resources, expansion of port facilities and tourism can be carried out as planned, it is possible to earn around 2,50,000 crore USD annually by the year 2030 from these natural resources. It is important to utilize this sector with immense potential. In order to extract what kind of resources is available at the bottom of the sea, it is necessary to determine the type of technology and expert manpower required to ensure maximum use.



It is known that in addition to oil and gas, there are minerals more valuable than gold i.e. uranium-thorium. In addition, there is mud in the deep sea which is made of cement. Experts believe that the Bay of Bengal has one of the largest oil and gas reserves in the world. Besides, there is a minimum collection of 1.24 million tons of mineral sand worth about Tk 12,000 crore on the coast of Bangladesh. A total of 16 types of mineral sands have been found there that can have the potential to achieve economic prosperity of the country.



According to experts, if Blue Economy can be used properly, it is possible to earn thousands of crores of money every year. However, the country has not yet adopted a comprehensive policy and plan. Deep-shallow marine resources have remained undiscovered for the past eight years. On the other hand, Myanmar and India are earning huge foreign exchange by extracting oil and gas from the sea and exporting it to meet their own needs. They have started extracting oil and gas on a limited scale which is very less than the inexhaustible oil and gas reserves in the Bay of Bengal. Every step must be taken in a planned manner. This will turn the economy around.

Dr S M Jahangir Alam is freedom fighter and former Tax Commissioner; Director, Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited







