Farmer goes missing in Jamuna

BOGURA, Oct 26: A farmer went missing in the Jamuna River in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The missing person is Mozam Mandol, 55, son of Mayez Mandol, a resident of Shankarpur Char area under Bohail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Mozam went missing in the river at around 10am while swimming in it.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a search operation, but could not find him.

Bohail Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Majid confirmed the matter.