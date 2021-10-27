Video
Four found dead in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor girl have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Joypurhat, Panchagarh, Natore and Madaripur, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the slaughtered body of a man from a paddy field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 30, son of Md Nilu Mia, a resident of Khaspahanda Village under Chakbarkat Union in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) AKM Alamgir Jahan said Shafiqul went out of the house along with his auto-rickshaw on Sunday morning. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his slaughtered body at a paddy field beside Joypurhat-Mangalbari Road in Dogachhi Gucchhagram intersection area on Monday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that miscreants might have killed the youth after snatching his auto-rickshaw.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.  
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the body of a young man in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 23 to 25, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body lying on the Tentulia-Banglabandha Asian Highway in Bhadra Bari area under Ranachandi Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore several injury marks on its head and chick.
Police primarily suspect that the young man might have been killed in road accident.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of the highway PS Ashraful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.
NATORE: Police recovered the body of a minor child from a paddy field in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Babli Akhter, 6, a resident of Kadamchilan Village under Abdulpur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said Babli went missing on October 19. Later, locals spotted her body wrapped in a bag at a paddy field near her house in the area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.  
However, the law enforcers arrested two persons for questioning and a case was filed with Lalpur PS in this connection.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the Padma River in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be known               immediately.
Charjanajat Naval Police Outpost SI Md Rezaul Karim said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Chairman Gate area under Kathalbari Union at around 8:30pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shibchar Police Station, the SI added.
Charjanajat Naval Police Outpost OC A Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that the man might have been killed seven to eight days back and the body floated here from somewhere else.


