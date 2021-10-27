Video
Home Countryside

Eight more arrested over attack on Hindu community in Noakhali

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Oct 26: Eight more people have been arrested in connection with instigating the recent attacks on temples, idols and properties of Hindus in Chowmuhani Municipality under Begumganj Upazila of the district.
Personnel from Sudhram, Hatia, Sonaimur and Begumganj police stations, the district DB, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested them from different areas in the district on Monday night.
The arrested persons are: Md Sumon, 33, general secretary of Ward No. 7 under Sadar Upazila's Dharmapur Union BNP unit, Imran Hossain Nishan, 20, of Chowmuhani Municipality, Md Rony, 20, of the same area, Md Akhtaruzzaman, 50, of the same area, Md Yusuf, 30, a BNP activist of the municipality, Rabiul Hossain alias Rony, 32, of Sonaimuri Upazila, Md Shahedul Islam, 22, of Sadar Upazila in Laxmipur, and Serajul Haque, 42, press secretary of Hatia Municipality BNP unit.
Noakhali Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter at a press briefing at his office at about 10:30am on Tuesday.
A total of 130 persons have, so far, been arrested in 18 cases filed over the recent incidents, SP Shahidul said.
SP Shahidul also claimed that during initial questioning, Imran confessed that he along with several others looted Tk1.35 lakh from the Ram Thakur Ashram Mandir at Chowmuhani Bazar on the day of the attack.
It may be mentioned that several thousands of devotees brought out processions from different mosques in Chowmuhani Town in Begumganj after Juma prayers on October 15 raising the allegation of keeping the Holy Quran in Cumilla puja mandap.
Reaching Chowmuhani DB Road (Feni-Noakhali Road), Bank Road and College Road, they launched attacks and vandalised houses and temples of Hindu community, leaving two persons dead. They were later identified as Jatan Saha, 42, and Pranto Chandra Das, 30.


