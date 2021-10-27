Housewife kills self in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, Oct 26: A housewife committed suicide by taking poison following a family dispute in Baniyachong Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Sumona Akhtar, 27, was wife of Al-Amin of Awal Mahal Village in the upazila.

Locals and family source said, about 7/8 years back, Al-Amin, a day-labourer and son of late Modhu Mia married Sumona Akhtar, daughter of Abdus Shahid of Noagaon Village under Bahubal Poilice Station (PS). They have two sons, Rahim, 6, and Sayem, 4. But recently the family dispute was created between them.

A quarrel took place between them at that night. After taking rat-killer poison, she became seriously ill on her bedroom at about 10:30pm. She was immediately taken to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital in a critical condition. By 1:30pm on-duty doctor referred her to Sylhet Medical College Hospital. But on the way she died.

Being informed, police recovered her body and sent it to Habiganj morgue for n autopsy report. OC Baniyachong P.S confirmed the incident.












