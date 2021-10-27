Erosion by Dudhkumar turns severe at Nageshwari



Kumriarpar Village at Kaliganj Union in Nageshwari being eroded by the Dudhkumar River.

During the last few days, the river has already devoured about 50 infrastructures in different areas of the upazila.

According to field sources, upstream water and heavy rainfall during the last few days has surged the water level in the river, which causes erosion.

Houses and other infrastructures were floated away before taking preparation by inhabitants to evacuate these. After losing all things, people are now just bewailing.

Due to depression, skies remained cloudy. From Sunday, there was torrent rainfall in the upazila. Huge croplands have also been submerged.

Under Bamdandanga Union, houses of Shahidul Islam, Safiqul Islam, Abdul Wahab, Dulal Bepari, Togru, Kalimuddin, Marzina Khatun of Maliani Village, Wahab Darbesh, Dulal Mia, Sahebullah, Sekandar Ali, Hossain Ali, Abul Mia, Ansarhat mosque and Eidgah Math of Ansarhat, Ataur Rahman, Azharul Islam, Azizar Rahman, Amjad Hossain, Azizul Islam and one federation room of Sardartari Village, and of Ananta Kumar, Mafijul Islam, Bhaben Chandra, Nasima Parvin of Kumriarparh Village under Kaliganj Union were eroded. Houses were eroded and croplands were also submerged in Kumedpur, Namarchar, Shalmara, and Moishalpara.

Houses of Abdul Jabbar, Rjendra Nath, Noor Islam of Khelarvita Village at Berubari Union, of Safikul Islam of Islampur Village, of Musamia, Al Amin, Shahidul Islam and others of Char Rahmaner Kuthi Village were eroded.

Victims Shahidul Islam, Abdul Jabbar, and Ananta Kumar said, "Only Dudhkumar River has devoured us. We have turned destitute due to yearly erosion by the Dudhkumar. Now we see no way."

Sub-Divisional Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB)-Kurigram Omar Faruk said, the erosion by the Dudhkumar has appeared suddenly. Several houses have been eroded, he further said, adding, work to prevent the erosion will begin soon.









NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 26: The erosion by the Dudhkumar River in Nageshwari Upazila of the district has turned severe.During the last few days, the river has already devoured about 50 infrastructures in different areas of the upazila.According to field sources, upstream water and heavy rainfall during the last few days has surged the water level in the river, which causes erosion.Houses and other infrastructures were floated away before taking preparation by inhabitants to evacuate these. After losing all things, people are now just bewailing.Due to depression, skies remained cloudy. From Sunday, there was torrent rainfall in the upazila. Huge croplands have also been submerged.Under Bamdandanga Union, houses of Shahidul Islam, Safiqul Islam, Abdul Wahab, Dulal Bepari, Togru, Kalimuddin, Marzina Khatun of Maliani Village, Wahab Darbesh, Dulal Mia, Sahebullah, Sekandar Ali, Hossain Ali, Abul Mia, Ansarhat mosque and Eidgah Math of Ansarhat, Ataur Rahman, Azharul Islam, Azizar Rahman, Amjad Hossain, Azizul Islam and one federation room of Sardartari Village, and of Ananta Kumar, Mafijul Islam, Bhaben Chandra, Nasima Parvin of Kumriarparh Village under Kaliganj Union were eroded. Houses were eroded and croplands were also submerged in Kumedpur, Namarchar, Shalmara, and Moishalpara.Houses of Abdul Jabbar, Rjendra Nath, Noor Islam of Khelarvita Village at Berubari Union, of Safikul Islam of Islampur Village, of Musamia, Al Amin, Shahidul Islam and others of Char Rahmaner Kuthi Village were eroded.Victims Shahidul Islam, Abdul Jabbar, and Ananta Kumar said, "Only Dudhkumar River has devoured us. We have turned destitute due to yearly erosion by the Dudhkumar. Now we see no way."Sub-Divisional Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB)-Kurigram Omar Faruk said, the erosion by the Dudhkumar has appeared suddenly. Several houses have been eroded, he further said, adding, work to prevent the erosion will begin soon.