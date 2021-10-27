Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Erosion by Dudhkumar turns severe at Nageshwari

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

Kumriarpar Village at Kaliganj Union in Nageshwari being eroded by the Dudhkumar River.

Kumriarpar Village at Kaliganj Union in Nageshwari being eroded by the Dudhkumar River.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 26: The erosion by the Dudhkumar River in Nageshwari Upazila of the district has turned severe.  
During the last few days, the river has already devoured about 50 infrastructures in different areas of the upazila.
According to field sources, upstream water and heavy rainfall during the last few days has surged the water level in the river, which causes erosion.
Houses and other infrastructures were floated away before taking preparation by inhabitants to evacuate these. After losing all things, people are now just bewailing.
Due to depression, skies remained cloudy. From Sunday, there was torrent rainfall in the upazila. Huge croplands have also been submerged.
Under Bamdandanga Union, houses of Shahidul Islam, Safiqul Islam, Abdul Wahab, Dulal Bepari, Togru, Kalimuddin, Marzina Khatun of Maliani Village, Wahab Darbesh, Dulal Mia, Sahebullah, Sekandar Ali, Hossain Ali, Abul Mia, Ansarhat mosque and Eidgah Math of Ansarhat, Ataur Rahman, Azharul Islam, Azizar Rahman, Amjad Hossain, Azizul Islam and one federation room of Sardartari Village, and of Ananta Kumar, Mafijul Islam, Bhaben Chandra, Nasima Parvin of Kumriarparh Village under Kaliganj Union were eroded. Houses were eroded and croplands were also submerged in Kumedpur, Namarchar, Shalmara, and Moishalpara.
Houses of Abdul Jabbar, Rjendra Nath, Noor Islam of Khelarvita Village at Berubari Union, of Safikul Islam of Islampur Village, of Musamia, Al Amin, Shahidul Islam and others of Char Rahmaner Kuthi Village were eroded.
Victims Shahidul Islam,  Abdul Jabbar, and Ananta Kumar said, "Only Dudhkumar River has devoured us. We have turned destitute due to yearly erosion by the Dudhkumar. Now we see no way."
Sub-Divisional Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB)-Kurigram Omar Faruk said, the erosion by the Dudhkumar has appeared suddenly. Several houses have been eroded, he further said, adding, work to prevent the erosion will begin soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmer goes missing in Jamuna
Mayor candidate Masum Bhuiya, after getting 'Boat' symbol
Four found dead in four districts
Eight more arrested over attack on Hindu community in Noakhali
A rally jointly organized by Noakhali District administration and Department
Housewife kills self in Habiganj
Erosion by Dudhkumar turns severe at Nageshwari
100 herons released


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft