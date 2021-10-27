100 herons released

NATORE, Oct 26: About 100 seized herons were released in the sky in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday.

These birds were caught with traps by poachers from different areas of Chalan Beel under the upazila. While they were selling these at high prices, Mayor Shahnewaz Ali of Gurudaspur Pourashava came to release them in the evening.

Mayor said, 15 to 20 poachers of Bilsha, Bamonbaria and Jogendra Nagar area caught the birds with traps. Local journalists Nazmul Hasan and Tamim Hossain rescued the herons from their houses and took them to the mayor.

In presence of local people, the herons were set free.











