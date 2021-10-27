1,000 saplings distributed at Bijoynagar

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Oct 26: A total of 1,000 fruit including palm and medicinal saplings were distributed at Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The sapling distribution was initiated by Islampur Environment Conservation and Social Development Association in the upazila. It was held on Islampur Bazar premises under Budhanti Union at 5pm.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed was present as chief guest at the function. Senior Advocate Akhtar Un-Nabi Apan of Dhaka Judge Court presided over it.





