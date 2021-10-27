Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six jailed in Madaripur

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Oct  26: A court sentenced six people to different terms of imprisonment on charge of robbery with weapons in the district on Monday.
The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Lailatul Ferdous.
The convicts are Rubel Fakir, 26, son of Rahim Fakir, Idris Sardar, 48, son of Barek Sardar, Saddam Gazi, 25, son of Delwar Gazi, Babul Dalal, 28, son of Muktar Dalal, Amir Hossain alias Kala, son of Hossain Bepari, and Osman Fakir, 48, son of Rahman Fakir of Kamalapur Village under Gournadi Upazila in Barisal District.
Of the total, Rubel Fakir   has been sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment  while five others each were awarded eight-year rigorous imprisonment under the Arms Act.
The prosecution case in brief is that the convicts were gathered  with weapons in the garden of  one Jewel Chowkidar's house in Mostafapur Village of Madaripur Sadar Upazila at late night on June 6 in 2016.  
On secret information, a team of police led by Madaripur DB police SI Rajib Hossain went to the spot and surrounded the garden and arrested the convicts. Police recovered a pipegun from Rubel while several sharp weapons including knives were seized from other convicts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmer goes missing in Jamuna
Mayor candidate Masum Bhuiya, after getting 'Boat' symbol
Four found dead in four districts
Eight more arrested over attack on Hindu community in Noakhali
A rally jointly organized by Noakhali District administration and Department
Housewife kills self in Habiganj
Erosion by Dudhkumar turns severe at Nageshwari
100 herons released


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft