Six jailed in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Oct 26: A court sentenced six people to different terms of imprisonment on charge of robbery with weapons in the district on Monday.

The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Lailatul Ferdous.

The convicts are Rubel Fakir, 26, son of Rahim Fakir, Idris Sardar, 48, son of Barek Sardar, Saddam Gazi, 25, son of Delwar Gazi, Babul Dalal, 28, son of Muktar Dalal, Amir Hossain alias Kala, son of Hossain Bepari, and Osman Fakir, 48, son of Rahman Fakir of Kamalapur Village under Gournadi Upazila in Barisal District.

Of the total, Rubel Fakir has been sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment while five others each were awarded eight-year rigorous imprisonment under the Arms Act.

The prosecution case in brief is that the convicts were gathered with weapons in the garden of one Jewel Chowkidar's house in Mostafapur Village of Madaripur Sadar Upazila at late night on June 6 in 2016.

On secret information, a team of police led by Madaripur DB police SI Rajib Hossain went to the spot and surrounded the garden and arrested the convicts. Police recovered a pipegun from Rubel while several sharp weapons including knives were seized from other convicts.







