Two drown in two districts

A minor boy and a farmer drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Rangpur, on Monday and Tuesday.

HABIGANJ: A three-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Nayan Mia was the son of Md Anwar Mia of Uttar Chatul Village in the upazila.

Locals and family sources said, while playing on their house premises in the morning, Nayan suddenly fell into the nearby pond and drowned. Later he was lifted from the pond in an unconscious condition. He was taken to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

GANGACHARA, RANGPUR: A farmer drowned in the Teesta River in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal, 50, a resident of Dakshin Kolakonda Tetultala Village under Kolakonda Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abdul Awal went missing in the river in Shingimari area in the morning while swimming in it.

Sensing the matter, locals rushed in and recovered his body from the river.

The deceased's family sources said Abdul Awal was an epilepsy patient.

Officer-in-Charge of Gangachara Model Police Station Sushanta Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident.












