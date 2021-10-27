6,000 ha T-Aman, vegetable fields damaged in Thakurgaon



A damaged Aman paddy field in Thakurgaon District. photo: observer

The gusty wind, triggered by unusual depression in the west Bay of Bengal, continued to hit Thakurgaon District from Monday afternoon to Thursday.

Along with transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in different areas of the upazila, early winter vegetables, including potato, became sunken.

According to upazila agriculture office sources, houses and trees were not hit so much. But over 100 hectares (ha) of T-Aman fields became curled down. These paddies were about to be lifted within next 10-15 days.

Farmers are set to count huge losses. It is the same with vegetable growers. Their hope of advance farming has been shattered.

A recent visit to several areas in Sadar Upazila, such as Shibganj, Jagannathpur and Nargunpur, found half-ripe T-Aman fields and vegetable fields submerged. Many farmers were seen tying bunches of plants to stand again. Growers of vegetables were also seen digging drains for water recession.

Paddy farmer Mobarak Ali of Jamalpur area in Sadar Upazila said, 70-80 per cent T-Aman fields have been curled across due to the gusty wind. "Our fields were about to be fully ripen within next 15 days. The damage has been of irrecoverable.

Echoing him farmer Sohrab Hossain said, "When I was preparing to harvest my three bigha-BRRI Suman Swarna within next few days, the untimely rainfall has caused them to be bended down. Now paddies can be lifted, but their quality will not be good."

Another Karim Uddin of Nargun area said, "I cultivated potato and other advance vegetables expecting a good profit. But the rain has devastated all. Potato field is submerged. After being submerged, vegetable seeds started rotting."

Deputy Director of the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension)- Thakurgaon Abu Hossain said, a little damage is likely with immature plants having sheaves just appearing.

This season, 1, 37,350 ha of land have been brought under T-Aman cultivation in the district, he added.

He further said, "We have inspected fields; about 6,000 ha fields of paddy, potato and vegetables have been damaged. Victim farmers are being listed. There will be discussion about compensations."









