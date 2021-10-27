

FSIBL celebrates its 22nd annive

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) celebrated its 22nd Anniversary in a simple ceremony organised at its Head Office on Monday. The bank is providing shariah based modern banking services to clients since its inception. The bank has 193 branches, 122 Sub branches, 65 Agent Banking Outlets, 192 ATM network throughout the country and also providing Online Banking, Internet Banking, SMS Banking, Mobile Banking, School Banking services. On the occasion of 22nd anniversary, Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank gratefully acknowledged the support and guidance of FSIBL Valued Clients, Bangladesh Bank, Shareholders, Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges Ltd., Well Wishers and Employees. Among others, Abdul Aziz and Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) and Divisional Heads were also present on the occasion.