Banking Event

Professor Dr. Md. Fayyaz Khan, Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) and Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director of Bank Asia inaugurating Bank Asia renovated Rupnagar branch in the city recently. Md. Lokman Hossain, Managing Director of Aalok Healthcare and Hospital and Deputy Managing Directors of Bank Asia Ltd. along with Branch Managers and other senior officials are present. photo: Bank