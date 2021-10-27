Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Top aviation experts to meet at Abu Dhabi aerospace summit

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

ABU DHABI, Oct 26: Summit to demonstrate road to recovery for aviation industry post the pandemic.
Leading aviation, aerospace, space and defence leaders from across the world will meet in Abu Dhabi for the return of the Global Aerospace Summit from May 24-26, 2022.
The summit will showcase the rapid transformation these sectors underwent over recent years and the role of innovation and technology moving forward, a press release said.
The 2022 edition, hosted by Mubadala, will be a strategic gathering of global aerospace industry leaders and will provide an in-person platform to facilitate successful global trade across international markets, said Badr Al Olama, executive director - UAE Clusters, UAE Investments Platform, Mubadala Investment Company.
He said, "The aerospace sector continues to evolve rapidly, constantly innovating and adapting to our new reality. The Summit is an ideal platform for the industry to come together to explore ways of accelerating its recovery and growth, as well as to discuss the latest strategies and ideas that will shape the future of aviation, space, and defence."
The event will also demonstrate the road to recovery for the aviation industry following the impact of the pandemic. The event will cover a wide range of areas including sessions on commercial aviation, aerospace, MRO, defence, and space.
The 2022 edition of the event will also include new elements such as a dedicated start-up programme, focusing on driving investment in new enterprise and technology, and the Task Force Programme, which will address key challenges identified by the Summit Advisory Board as the most pressing issues concerning the industry, said Al Olama.
There will also be a continuation of the NextGen Leaders programme, which is dedicated to capacity building and skills development of students, graduates and young professionals within the aerospace, defence and space industries.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL celebrates its 22nd annive
Banking Event
Samsung boss convicted, fined for anaesthetic misuse
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai’s Union Properties
Top aviation experts to meet at Abu Dhabi aerospace summit
A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB)
RMG makers urged to pay more as cotton prices rise globally
 GP wins accolades at the BD Retail Awards 2021


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft