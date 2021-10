A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB)







A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) led by ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique meets Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) Chairman Md. Arifur Rahman Apu (2nd from left) at the latter's office at office on Sunday. They discussed matters relating to professional interests.